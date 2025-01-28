Kallarkudi man stabs wife following altercation

KOCHI: A man allegedly stabbed his wife in a fit of rage, and critically injured her following an altercation at Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady.

According to the police, the incident happened at their house around midnight on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Prakasan, of Kallarkudi, near Rajagiri Church.

“The couple engaged in a heated argument over a family dispute. The accused in a fit of rage stabbed his wife on her stomach using a knife. Neighbours rushed in hearing the cries of the woman and rushed her to the hospital,” police said.

The victim Jyothi was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly. Doctors stated her condition to be out of danger.