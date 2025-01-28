Kochi

Kallarkudi man stabs wife following altercation

The victim Jyothi was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly.
Kallarkudi man stabs wife following altercation
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: A man allegedly stabbed his wife in a fit of rage, and critically injured her following an altercation at Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady.

According to the police, the incident happened at their house around midnight on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Prakasan, of Kallarkudi, near Rajagiri Church.

“The couple engaged in a heated argument over a family dispute. The accused in a fit of rage stabbed his wife on her stomach using a knife. Neighbours rushed in hearing the cries of the woman and rushed her to the hospital,” police said.

The victim Jyothi was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly. Doctors stated her condition to be out of danger.

man stabs wife
Kallarkudi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com