KMRL invites bids for Metro Phase-3 DPR

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has floated tender inviting bids to select consultants for preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed phase-3 corridor from Aluva to Angamaly via the Kochi airport.

As per the tender documents, the consultant can evaluate the most efficient and economical system, including “elevated/underground or a combination of both, based on the assessment of the availability of land, minimum dislocation of public, heritage and economic aspects.”

However, the consultant will seek the concurrence of the KMRL regarding phase-3 as a fully elevated or partially underground metro system.

The consultant should also explore the possibility of providing connectivity to the proposed GIFT City.

A separate report should be prepared on using a different rolling stock than that used during phases 1 and 2. Also, the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) systems should be explored for enhancing operational efficiency, according to the documents.

The KMRL aims to complete the DPR preparation for phase-3 in six months, following which it would submit the report to state and central governments for final cabinet approval.