Gynaec who loves to deliver film roles

KOCHI: An astute laproscopic surgeon when in his medical institution. A passionate actor otherwise. Juggling these two roles required Dr Amar Ramachandran’s dexterity for the past 15 years. His latest Dwayam, too, demanded that.

“He used to shoot for two days and then would go attend his medical duties. He is passionate about both,” says Santosh Balakrishnan, writer and director of Dwayam, a feel-good psychological feature, which has been well-received at film festivals.

Notably, Dwayam also fetched Dr Amar a special jury mention at the recent State Film Critics Awards, for his portrayal of a PTSD-affected man who finds solace in the company of a 10-year-old boy.

“It was a relevant subject – on how a mental situation finds its natural solution in constructive relationships,” says Dr Amar, in the midst of attending to his patients.

Being a prominent gynaecologist, how does he manage films alongside a thriving practise? “I have a great team. They help me be away, handling cases that require urgent attention. But I also make sure that I do not remain long away from my medical duties. I take up roles keeping that in mind,” he says.

The Kannur-based doctor adds there were meaty roles that he had to bypass because the projects required him to stay away from medical duties for 30 to 35 days at a stretch. “One of the films I turned down has now become a hit,” he smiles.