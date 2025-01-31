Man arrested for scamming Rs 47 lakh

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police nabbed a man for scamming Rs 47 lakh through his mule account (rented account), by falsely promising a person huge profits through an online job scheme, on Thursday. Mansoor Ali, 35, a resident of Thirurangadi, Malappuram, was apprehended by the Muvattupuzha police.

A police officer from the probe team stated that the fraudster contacted the victim via Telegram and enticed him with promises of massive earnings through an online job.

Trusting the scheme, the victim transferred Rs 47 lakh to the scammer’s bank accounts through multiple transactions. When he later requested his promised commission, the fraudsters demanded additional payments. Suspicious over the new demand, the victim approached the police.