Man steals 10 sovereigns of gold, arrested in Kochi

KOCHI: The police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in broad daylight and stole gold ornaments and money at Vaipady near Edappally on Saturday. The arrested is Niyas alias Jamsheer of Mukkam, Kozhikode.

The theft was reported on July 1 when an elderly woman residing at the house had gone out. At that time, the accused entered her house, broke open the cupboard, and stole 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs 36,000 in cash. Following the complaint, the Cheranalloor police have launched an investigation based on the motorcycle used by the accused and CCTV footage from the area. He was tracked down and arrested near the Cheranalloor signal junction on Saturday.

The police recovered broken pieces of the stolen ornaments, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash — believed to be the proceeds from selling the stolen gold, and the motorcycle used in the crime. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in several criminal cases reported across various police stations in Kerala. The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded in judicial custody.