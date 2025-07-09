Corporation’s duty to provide waiting shed for commuters at Fort Kochi Ro-Ro jetty: Kerala HC

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Kochi corporation against a Single Judge order directing the local body to erect a temporary waiting shed at the Fort Kochi Ro-Ro Jetty to accommodate at least 50 commuters within a specified period.

The corporation argued that the construction of a temporary waiting shed is a matter that imposes a monetary burden and that such construction cannot be carried out without getting approval from various statutory authorities. Also, the specified site comes under the Art and Heritage Regulations and CRZ notifications, the corporation said.

The court said commuters who pay for the services are entitled to commensurate facilities. The Bench also noted the findings of the Single Judge, which said that hundreds of citizens use the service daily from the Ro-Ro Jetty at Fort Kochi.