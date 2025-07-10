Unmasking ‘puthiya mugham’ of a scamster

KOCHI: Identity forgeries and impersonations by accused individuals remain a major challenge for investigation agencies. In many cases, such deceptions have misled sleuths into trailing red herrings.
In one such case, a special investigation team from the Ernakulam Rural Police apprehended a man who had been using forged identities and documents to defraud several individuals by offering fake overseas job opportunities. He had swindled over `1 crore.
The accused, Subhash M Varghese (48), a native of Oorakkad, was eventually tracked down and arrested from a rented house in Thiruvilwamala, Palakkad, where he had been hiding after completely altering his appearance.
Subhash operated a fake overseas recruitment firm named ‘Lambromela’ in Kolenchery, Kadamattom. For official purposes, he used the Aadhaar details of a Kozhikode native named Praveen Vishwanathan, who had once consulted him for a foreign visa.
Similarly, he opened a bank account using the credentials of another gullible job-seeker, under the pretext of needing transaction proof.
He had assured them that their visas would be ready by April 2025 and even provided fake employment agreements to make the offers appear legitimate. But, once he had amassed a substantial sum, Subhash did the vanishing act
“We received multiple complaints. As we launched a probe, Subhash fled from his rented house in Vengola,” says Inspector N Gireesh, officer in charge of the Puthencruz police station. “Then, District Police Chief M Hemalatha formed a special investigation team under DySP V T Shajan.”
Detailing the operation that led to the arrest of the accused, Gireesh says the investigation hit a roadblock when the forged documents traced back to the hapless Kozhikode native — someone entirely unrelated to the case.
“Realising that it was a case of identity theft, we brainstormed again. We gathered statements from the victims and decided to scan past criminal records. That’s when the name Subhash surfaced. We also learnt that he and his family had moved out of the Puthencruz police station limits,” says Gireesh.
Soon, the suspect’s details with nearby police stations and the neighbouring district headquarters. “Eventually, we received a tip-off that a suspicious man, along with his family, was staying in a rented house in Thiruvilwamala, Palakkad,” says another officer.
“With coordination from the local police there, we finally located him. He had completely altered his appearance. His head and moustache were shaved, making him almost unrecognisable. He also took great care to avoid digital footprints and routinely travelled by bus like a normal man to evade capture.”
The officer adds that Subhash has a criminal history and had previously served time in prison until 2018 as the first accused in the 2009 Kothamangalam Ajaz murder case. He has now been remanded in judicial custody.
