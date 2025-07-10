Unmasking ‘puthiya mugham’ of a scamster

KOCHI: Identity forgeries and impersonations by accused individuals remain a major challenge for investigation agencies. In many cases, such deceptions have misled sleuths into trailing red herrings.

In one such case, a special investigation team from the Ernakulam Rural Police apprehended a man who had been using forged identities and documents to defraud several individuals by offering fake overseas job opportunities. He had swindled over `1 crore.

The accused, Subhash M Varghese (48), a native of Oorakkad, was eventually tracked down and arrested from a rented house in Thiruvilwamala, Palakkad, where he had been hiding after completely altering his appearance.

Subhash operated a fake overseas recruitment firm named ‘Lambromela’ in Kolenchery, Kadamattom. For official purposes, he used the Aadhaar details of a Kozhikode native named Praveen Vishwanathan, who had once consulted him for a foreign visa.

Similarly, he opened a bank account using the credentials of another gullible job-seeker, under the pretext of needing transaction proof.

He had assured them that their visas would be ready by April 2025 and even provided fake employment agreements to make the offers appear legitimate. But, once he had amassed a substantial sum, Subhash did the vanishing act

“We received multiple complaints. As we launched a probe, Subhash fled from his rented house in Vengola,” says Inspector N Gireesh, officer in charge of the Puthencruz police station. “Then, District Police Chief M Hemalatha formed a special investigation team under DySP V T Shajan.”