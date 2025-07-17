Ambulance with referred patient overturns in Kalamassery; three injured, condition critical

KOCHI: An ambulance transporting a patient referred from Government Medical College, along with the bystanders, met with an accident at Kalamassery on Wednesday.

The vehicle turned turtle after colliding with a covered pickup van near Toshiba Junction while attempting to take a U-turn towards the HMT area.

Three people inside the ambulance, including the patient, suffered injuries and were immediately taken back to the medical college, and later shifted to Lisie Hospital in Kaloor for advanced treatment. The victims are Kuttappan, 74,, and bystanders Asokan and Mani, all natives of Ernakulam, said an official with Kalamassery government medical college.

Kuttappan had arrived at the medical college around 10.30am on Wednesday. A CT scan revealed an intracranial hemorrhage (bleeding within the skull), following which he was referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.

“On being informed of the referral, the patient’s bystanders arranged for a private ambulance and left the hospital, when the accident occurred,” said a nurse in charge of the casualty at GMC.