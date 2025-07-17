Ambulance with referred patient overturns in Kalamassery; three injured, condition critical

KOCHI: An ambulance transporting a patient referred from Government Medical College, along with the bystanders, met with an accident at Kalamassery on Wednesday.
The vehicle turned turtle after colliding with a covered pickup van near Toshiba Junction while attempting to take a U-turn towards the HMT area.
Three people inside the ambulance, including the patient, suffered injuries and were immediately taken back to the medical college, and later shifted to Lisie Hospital in Kaloor for advanced treatment. The victims are Kuttappan, 74,, and bystanders Asokan and Mani, all natives of Ernakulam, said an official with Kalamassery government medical college.
Kuttappan had arrived at the medical college around 10.30am on Wednesday. A CT scan revealed an intracranial hemorrhage (bleeding within the skull), following which he was referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.
“On being informed of the referral, the patient’s bystanders arranged for a private ambulance and left the hospital, when the accident occurred,” said a nurse in charge of the casualty at GMC.
Following the accident, the patient and the injured bystanders were brought back to the medical college. The patient’s condition had worsened, and due to the absence of a neurosurgeon, he was shifted to a ventilator-supported ambulance and referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.
One of the injured bystanders, Asokan, was advised treatment under the orthopaedic department at GMC but chose to accompany the patient in the ambulance, said the nurse.
Meanwhile, a personnel from the Kalamassery police station stated that the patient’s condition is critical and is currently undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital. “No case has been registered in connection with the incident so far. We also have no information about the condition of the ambulance driver involved in the accident,” he added.