UK Malayali nabbed for swindling Rs 22 lakh in overseas employment scam

KOCHI: A 45-year-old man who defrauded individuals by offering fake job opportunities in Poland and swindled approximately Rs 22 lakh from nine job seekers was arrested on Sunday. The accused Luxon Kallumadickal, a native of Changanassery, had contested the 2017 British parliament elections. He was apprehended by a special investigation team led by sub-inspector Kiran of the Ernakulam town south police. The apprehension followed a thorough investigation into a case registered based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Panampilly, Ernakulam.

“Luxon had worked as an assistant engineer at KSEB in Ettumanoor before migrating to Europe. After the relocation, he allegedly lured several job aspirants with false promises of overseas employment and collected large sums of money from them,” said Kuriackose P J, station house officer of the Ernakulam town south police.

Luxon is an accused in a similar job fraud case registered at the Ernakulam central police station. Furthermore, the accused faced a separate case for allegedly harassing a woman under the pretext of a marriage proposal at the Ernakulam town north police station too, added the officer. A source with the Kochi city police stated, the accused himself disclosed about his contest in British parliament elections during the interrogation.

As per his disclosure, he contested as an independent candidate from the Wythenshawe and Sale East constituency in the city of Manchester in 2017. Moreover, he had contested as a Labour Party councillor candidate in Ashton upon Mersey ward and secured second place in 2014, said the official. Meanwhile, the accused was remanded after produced before a court.

Stellar portfolio

Luxon had worked as an assistant engineer at KSEB in Ettumanoor before migrating. He contested as a Labour Party councillor candidate in Ashton upon Mersey ward, securing second place in 2014 and as an independent candidate in the city of Manchester in 2017