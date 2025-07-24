Probe launched against three jail staff in Ernakulam for alleged assault on inmate

KOCHI: The Ernakulam central police have registered a case and launched an investigation against three personnel of the district sub jail, following a complaint that they physically assaulted a remand prisoner. The complaint was filed by a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver from Mathirappally, who was remanded in June 2025 in connection with a case registered by the Cheranalloor police.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on June 17, 2025, while the man was in remand following a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law. He alleged that three jail staff, including two wardens, brutally beat him using sticks and fists. He also claimed that they kicked him on his back, denied him drinking water, and threatened him with further consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

The victim, who lives with his elderly mother and is unmarried, submitted photographic evidence of bruises and injuries on his body. He also stated that he delayed filing the complaint due to fear and has since been undergoing treatment at general hospital in Ernakulam, citing difficulty in walking as a result of the assault.

The station house officer of Ernakulam central police station confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is under way. “We received the complaint on Monday and subsequently registered a case. Preliminary findings suggest that the altercation inside the sub-jail may have been triggered by the complainant himself, who allegedly initiated the ruckus with the jail staff,” he said. Further details would emerge only after a thorough investigation, including the review of CCTV footage from within the jail, he said.

Adding further, Vinod K C, the superintendent of Ernakulam sub-jail, stated, “I took charge just a week ago. When the issue was brought to my attention, I sought response from the staff, who denied any such incident occurring inside the jail.” He added that the case is being investigated by the Kochi city police and assured full cooperation with the ongoing inquiry.