Discipline essential to a party’s functioning: New CPI Ekm secy

KOCHI: In a move echoing the recent trend of youth leadership within Left politics, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has appointed N Arun, the state vice-president of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), as the new secretary of its Ernakulam district committee. He spoke on various issues including CPI-CPM conflicts and dissent within CPI in Kochi on Monday. Excerpts

How do you feel stepping into the new role as district secretary?

While continuing as the state vice-president of AISF, I’m taking up this new responsibility with confidence. The Left movement is going through both challenges and opportunities across the country. Our duty is to position ourselves as a creative, secular, and democratic alternative, combat all forms of communalism, maintain LDF unity, and popularise the government’s pro-people policies.

There have been tensions between CPI and CPM, especially in Vypeen. How do you view this?

The issues in Vypeen are minor, mostly related to elections in some cooperative banks. These will be resolved. I’m confident we’ll move forward as a united front, especially ahead of the local body elections.

What about differences within the CPI?

In any democratic setup, differences of opinion are natural. Currently, there are no such rifts within the district. All constituency conferences concluded peacefully. Even the district committee was elected unanimously.