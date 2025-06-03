Court orders police probe into illegal road digging in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court has directed the police to register a case and conduct a probe against those responsible for illegally digging up and damaging public roads in the Palarivattom area. The directive was issued based on a complaint filed by Advocate Firdous Ammanath.

In his complaint, Firdous alleged roads were unlawfully dug up for laying pipelines and gas lines without proper permission from city corporation, causing significant damage. When he approached the Palarivattom police, they allegedly refused to register a case, after which he moved court, Firdous said.

After the petition was filed, the police submitted a report in court confirming that the roads in question were dug up without obtaining any official sanction. The police also said that an investigation was necessary to identify the culprits and collect evidence, after which appropriate action will be taken. The court then issued the order to begin an investigation.

Firdous said the offence falls under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. He said the PJ Antony Road in Palarivattom, Mahakavi Vyloppilly Road, Nandanath Kochacko Road and Thammanam-Pullepady Road were all constructed as per BMBC standards, and hence, must be restored accordingly. However, the restoration in many areas was substandard, often involving poor-quality concrete work, which he alleged was illegal.

The Palarivattom police will register an FIR upon getting the court order.

“After the police file the FIR, I will approach the Kerala High Court about other roads in Kochi being dug up in a similar fashion,” Firdous alleged.