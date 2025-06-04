Police widen search to trace Plus-II student

KOCHI: The police have widened the search for a Plus-II student who has been missing since Monday to other districts. The student, 17-year-old Arjun, son of Raghu, hails from Onakkoor near Piravom. A student of Pampakuda Government HSS, he had left for school from his house around 8.45am on Monday.

According to Rupa Raju, the Ayurveda Hospital ward representative in the Pampakuda panchayat, Arjun was academically bright and had scored A+ in all subjects in his Class 10 examinations.

“Though he left home in uniform, he never reached the school. Some people reportedly saw him near the school premises. Piravom police have registered a missing case and launched an investigation,” she said.