Man held for attacking bar employee in Kochi

KOCHI: Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for assaulting a bar employee in Mattancherry. The arrested person is Muvadd, a resident of Chullikkal, Mattancherry.
According to police, an altercation took place at Alankar Bar, Chakkamadom in Mattancherry, on Sunday night when the accused was told that liquor would only be served after settling the bill.
Enraged by the employee’s refusal to serve alcohol without prior payment, Muvadd reportedly broke open the bar counter door, stormed inside, and launched a violent attack on the staffer.
The accused allegedly punched the employee on the face, dragged him to the floor, kicked him in the stomach and hit his head with a beer bottle. Later, he even stabbed the employee on the chest using a broken beer bottle.
The employee sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Mattancherry police registered a case and apprehended the accused from a place near his house.
Muvadd is a habitual offender with several previous cases against him. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.