Man held for attacking bar employee in Kochi

KOCHI: Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for assaulting a bar employee in Mattancherry. The arrested person is Muvadd, a resident of Chullikkal, Mattancherry.

According to police, an altercation took place at Alankar Bar, Chakkamadom in Mattancherry, on Sunday night when the accused was told that liquor would only be served after settling the bill.

Enraged by the employee’s refusal to serve alcohol without prior payment, Muvadd reportedly broke open the bar counter door, stormed inside, and launched a violent attack on the staffer.