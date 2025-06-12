Kerala Governor: Education is about developing oneself, building the nation

KOCHI: Stressing the significance of education, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, on Wednesday, said that education is important for developing oneself and the nation. Addressing the gathering at the event organised by K V Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust to distribute St Chavara Excellence Awards, he said that autonomous colleges can do a lot of things in the interest of students.

“Education is about building yourself. Once we build ourselves, it is easy to build our nation. So ultimately the aim of education is nation building. That is what we are trying to achieve. We have more autonomous colleges in the state. Being an autonomous institution itself tells how education is provided. There is progress every time. Now, autonomous colleges can do a lot of things in the interest of students. Many other branches can be incorporated and included in the curriculum,” he said.

Citing the recent developments in the state, where youth are involved in crimes, he said family bonding should be given more priority.

“Youngsters should respect and learn from their parents and elders. The youth are now addicted to drugs. It should not be allowed. “Youngsters should keep away from drugs,” the governor said.

As many as 15 students of School of Communication at Sacred Heart College were honoured at the event.

K V Thomas, Kerala’s special representative in Delhi, Dr C T Aravind Kumar, Vice Chancellor of MG University, Fr Varghese Kachappally, manager of SH Institutions and others spoke at the event.