E-feeder bus services extended

KOCHI: The ‘Metro Connect’ electric feeder bus services operating in the Kalamassery–Medical College and High Court–MG Road circular routes have been extended to meet rising commuter demand, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) announced on Thursday.

In the Kalamassery corridor, morning services departing from Kalamassery metro station at 7.40 am, 7.45 am, 9.00 am, and 9.05 am will now extend to NUALS College and Manalimukku. In the evening, return services from Manalimukku to Kalamassery will operate at 5.25 pm, 5.45 pm, 6.15 pm, and 6.35 pm.

Similarly, in the High Court–MG Road circular route, e-feeder buses will now stop at both the South metro station and South railway station. Morning services will run from the South railway station to the High Court every 12 minutes between 8.08 am and 10.20 am.

In the evening, return trips from the High Court to the South railway station will be available at 12-minute intervals from 4.33 pm to 6.10 pm.