Migrant worker held for ATM robbery bid

KOCHI: A 26-year-old youth who attempted to break open an ATM was arrested within hours in a swift operation led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakti Singh Arya, on Thursday. Rajibul Islam, a native of Nagaon, Assam, who was working at a plywood company in Perumbavoor, was arrested in connection with the robbery attempt.

The accused was traced and apprehended at his workplace, where he had returned to after committing the crime, said a police officer with the special investigation squad.

The officer said that the robbery bid occurred around 3 am on Wednesday, at an ATM located at Mudikkal Vanchinad Junction.

ASP Arya said, “We examined nearby surveillance cameras, which showed the suspect’s movements leading toward the plywood company.”

Since the area had both local residents and migrant workers, police initiated a thorough search of the site.

During inspection, we could not locate the suspect directly, but we found a bag containing clothing similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage. Upon questioning the workers about the ownership of the bag, the suspect was identified and taken into custody, Arya said.

“During interrogation, Rajibul confessed to the attempted robbery,” he said.