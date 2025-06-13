RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Chintan Baithak in Piravom from July 24 to 26

KOCHI: Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise a three-day national Chintan Baithak at Adi Shankara Nilayam in Piravom from July 24 to 26. Representatives of 80 national educational institutions will participate in the Baithak and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest, said national coordinator A Vinod.

The Shiksha Samskriti Utthan Nyas has been striving for restoration of Bharatiya culture in education sector for the past five years.

The Nyas will also organise a conference of the representatives of various universities, institutions under the Central and state governments, and entrepreneurs at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences on July 27 and 28.

The conference is being organised by the Shiksha Samskriti Utthan Nyas, Association of Indian Universities and Amrita Viswa Vidya Peedam. The vice-chancellors and directors of 200 educational institutions will participate.