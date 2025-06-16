Mounting silt deposits are a concern, but no action has been taken yet on Vaduthala bund

KOCHI: The Vaduthala bund is a grim reminder of how the tussle between different agencies and departments hinders measures that ensure the safety and security of not only the property and people’s lives but also the local ecosystem.

Built in the Vaduthala backwaters decades ago to aid the construction of the Vallarpadam Container Terminal rail bridge, the bund has been termed a ticking “water-bomb” by residents as it has led to accumulation of silt underneath the bridge. Who will remove the silt is a question that none, including the authorities concerned and the residents, have an answer to.

C L Ebenser, a Cheranalloor resident and one of the petitioners in a plea filed before the Kerala High Court in connection with the issue, told TNIE, “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had shown interest in utilising the silt for the construction of the NH. However, after it was found the silt lacked load-bearing capacity, the idea was scrapped.”

The HC order, issued at the hearing of the stay petition filed by the Cochin Port Trust (CPT), suggested measures to deal with the silt. “It was found that the silt dredged by the CPT was being washed and converted into sand that could be used for construction purposes,” Ebenser said, adding that the lawyer of the respondents in the stay petition had pointed this out to the court.

However, it would be possible only if the CPT is amenable to the idea. “The state government told the port that it should start removing the silt and questions regarding the cost could be discussed. It was said the CPT and the government could share the dredging cost. However, the port has not shown any interest in the proposal,” said Ebenser.

A CPT official said the government had contacted them seeking permission to deploy dredgers to remove the silt. “The state government conveyed that it would remove the silt, but since the bund is located in the region that falls under the CPT’s ownership, the department concerned had sought permission,” said the official.

An irrigation department study had said the bund posed a serious threat to Kochi and it could trigger floods between Vaduthala and Malayattoor. The study said removal of the bund is necessary for the proper flow of water, passage of boats as well as development of the area’s ecosystem. Approximately 15.60 lakh cubic metres of silt is to be removed from the spot.