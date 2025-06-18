Two octogenarians from Kerala amble into Europe. And then, into limelight

For most, retirement is a time for quiet reflection. But for Valsala Menon and Ramani Menon, octogenarian sisters from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur, it has become a ‘passport’ to explore the world. Their latest feat? A month-long journey across eight European countries, a dream brought to life by the boundless love and meticulous planning of their family.
The sisters Valsala and Ramani, aged 86 and 84, respectively, began travelling in their 70s after moving in together following the death of Ramani’s husband. Valsala had lost her husband at a young age and worked at the Account General's office in Thrissur.
The duo began their journey with spiritual trips across India with the Adhyatmika Prabodhan Sangam group, and soon expanded to several Asian countries, each journey fuelling a desire to see the world.
Their dream of Europe was ignited during a visit to Kashmir two years ago. “After Kashmir, the desire to see Switzerland became very strong,” shares Gayathri, Ramani’s granddaughter, who, along with her mother Bindu and brother Gautham, forms the backbone of the two sisters’ travel team.
The recent European trip, however, was unexpected. “It began as a visit to Gautham’s workplace in Germany and gradually expanded into a month-long adventure. The journey culminated in Germany, where they celebrated Vishu at Gautham’s home,” Gayathri adds.
Usually, Gayathri accompanies the grandmothers, but with a toddler to take care of, she opted to stay back. So Bindu and Gayathri’s daughter Kshetra joined the trip, arranged through a travel agency. This, however, proved to be a mistake.
“The travel operator was rude and even questioned why I was bringing my mothers,” says Bindu. Co-passengers were initially impatient too.
“But I addressed it, and things improved. My college friend Jiji and her husband Joseph, who accompany us on most trips, were a lifeline there. It just goes to show, we really need more avenues to take elderly people on leisure trips,” she adds.
What truly sets Valsala and Ramani apart, say Bindu and Gayathri, is their cheerful spirit and contentment. “They never complain,” points out Gayathri. “They are content with whatever they get and even console us if something goes wrong.”
She vividly recalled how, during their Kashmir trip, a taxi backed out last minute. “My mother and I had to walk the whole day trying to find another. But since it was Eid, no one was ready to take us. Finally, we found a ‘Parakkumthalika’-like bus and toured Kashmir in that," laughs Gayathri, adding that even after all that waiting and inconvenience, the grannies never once complained.
The sister duo takes care of themselves, having only healthy, vegetarian food. “They do walk slowly. One has hearing issues, and another had eye surgery. But even then, they manage themselves and take great care not to be a burden on others,” says Bindu, adding that it’s an unspoken family rule to take the mothers along on every trip.
Despite all the admiration, the sisters remain blissfully unaware of what they have achieved. “We just go wherever our children take us. I don’t think we have done anything extraordinary,” says Valsala. “Everyone must travel.”
For the duo, seeing the Swiss Alps was the most joyful moment. “Also, the Berlin Story Bunker, something we read about in books,” adds Ramani.
“People in Europe are very welcoming. Also, the traffic in Europe was very organised. We didn't have to be scared like in our home town," recalls the sisters.
When asked if they’d revisit Europe, they say, “Likely not. We want to see as many new places as we can while we still have time. If we were young, we could have.”
Now, the group is planning a trip to Lakshadweep in October. “We don't know how much time we have left with our grannies. We want to make every moment count. We want to give them all the joy we can. So it's always one trip after another, one experience after another,” says Gayathri.
As the sister duo continue their extraordinary adventures, Valsala and Ramani stand as an inspiring example that for a truly adventurous spirit, age is merely a number.