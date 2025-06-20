Rs 244-crore project to come up at Pallipuram Space Tech Industry cluster

KOCHI: The state government has launched an important project that aims at energising Kerala’s space research sector. On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone of the Common Facility and the Research and Development Centres initiating the first steps towards achieving the goal that is the space park.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Space Tech Industry cluster, coming up in Thiruvananthapuram, has been envisioned to make products required by various institutions that have been engaged in extensive research and development activities in defence and aerospace sectors in the state’s capital.
“Already investors from the space and defence sectors have shown interest in setting up their facilities at the Space Tech Industry cluster that will come up at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.
Speaking to TNIE, G Levin, CEO of Kerala Space Park, said, “The construction of the Common Facility Centre and the Research and Development Centre is the first step in the development of the 15-acre land earmarked for the Space Tech Industry cluster. The centres are being constructed by Ircon International Limited and the work is expected to be over within 30 months. The cost of construction of the centres is Rs 244 crore. The remaining area will be developed and made ready for lease by the year-end.”
Meanwhile, the Kerala Aero Expo, which provides a detailed account of the history of Indian space research, its achievements, and future programmes to be undertaken, was also inaugurated by the chief minister. “Steps are being taken to establish sub-centres of the Space Park in conjunction with the space research institutions currently operating in Thiruvananthapuram. The construction of centres covering 2 lakh sq ft on 3.5 acres for the Space Park will be completed in the first phase.”