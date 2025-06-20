Rs 244-crore project to come up at Pallipuram Space Tech Industry cluster

KOCHI: The state government has launched an important project that aims at energising Kerala’s space research sector. On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone of the Common Facility and the Research and Development Centres initiating the first steps towards achieving the goal that is the space park.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Space Tech Industry cluster, coming up in Thiruvananthapuram, has been envisioned to make products required by various institutions that have been engaged in extensive research and development activities in defence and aerospace sectors in the state’s capital.

“Already investors from the space and defence sectors have shown interest in setting up their facilities at the Space Tech Industry cluster that will come up at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.