Five UP natives get rigorous jail terms for minor’s rape

KOCHI: The Fast Track Special Court in Perumbavoor sentenced five Uttar Pradesh natives to rigorous imprisonments of varying durations, including a double life sentence, in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor at Eloor, Kochi five years ago.

The convicts are Farhad Khan, Haroon Khan, Ashu, Faheem, and Shahid, all migrant workers who lived in a rented house rent near the victim’s home. In 2020, the convicted persons offered to get the minor girl a SIM card, took her to multiple locations, both alone and as a group, and abused her sexually.

Haroon was sentenced to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000. Farhad was acquitted in one case but sentenced to life imprisonment until death in two others. He was also ordered to undergo 60 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1.5 lakh.

Shahid was sentenced to life imprisonment until death in one case, 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and fined Rs 75,000. Ashu was sentenced to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000. Faheem was sentenced to double life imprisonment until death in two cases, 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and fined Rs 1.5 lakh.

Special court judge Dinesh M Pillai pronounced the verdict. Special prosecutor Sindhu argued the case for the prosecution. The sixth person arrested in the case will face trial in a separate case.