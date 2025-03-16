Bonding over alcohol leaves man with bitter kick — a lost motorbike

KOCHI: The ‘spirit’ of bonding proved costly for an Eroor man, who lost his motorcycle after handing over the vehicle’s key to his drinking partner, with whom he had just been acquainted, to purchase finger foods to go with the alcohol. For over a week, Hill Palace police have been searching for the missing vehicle, which was stolen following the drinking session on February 21.

According to officers, the two met at a Beverages Corporation outlet in Eroor.

“Since neither had enough money to buy liquor individually, they pooled their cash to purchase a bottle, along with snacks, water, and drinking glasses. They then moved to an isolated location to consume the liquor and quickly bonded,” an officer said.

As the session progressed, they ran out of snacks. The stranger offered to buy more from a nearby shop and sought to borrow the motorcycle to make a quick trip.

“With some liquor still left and trusting his new acquaintance, the victim handed over the key. However, the stranger never returned. After waiting for hours, the man began searching for both the missing person and vehicle, but without any success,” an officer said.

Although the theft occurred on February 21, a formal police complaint was lodged only on March 7, after the victim and his friends spent weeks searching for the vehicle, valued at approximately Rs 1.02 lakh, in Eroor and nearby areas. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect. “Surprisingly, the complainant never even bothered to ask the other man’s name. We are conducting an investigation and will track down both the vehicle and the accused soon,” an officer said.

Cops are examining whether similar incidents of theft have been reported in other parts of the state. Details of persons who were recently released after serving time for vehicle theft are also being cross-examined.

In recent years, vehicle theft has become very common in the Ernakulam district. In most cases, the stolen vehicles are used for carrying out other criminal activity.