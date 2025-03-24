Thodupuzha murder rekindles concerns over organised crimes

KOCHI: The murder of a businessman from Thodupuzha on Saturday has brought to light concerns over organised and contract-based attacks by gangs in the state. Despite police claims of implementing strict measures to curb criminal activities, there has been a noticeable rise in cases where listed goons from one area operate in other regions, evading the eyes of law enforcement. Additionally, individuals booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) continue to participate in illegal activities, often trespassing into restricted areas.

“We are very much aware and concerned about goondas operating outside their areas of influence, and are making efforts to curb their activities. But, apart from such ‘cross-border’ activity, organised attacks by criminal gangs are in drastic decline,” a top police source said, on condition of anonymity.

In the Thodupuzha incident itself, the probe into a fugitive booked under KAAPA ultimately led the police to uncover the murder, after a missing-person case was filed, he said.

Responding to the involvement of Edavanakkad, Kochi-based goons in the murder, Kochi city commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said, “We are closely monitoring all enlisted goons within the city and tracking them using geo-tagging, by marking their locations on Google Maps.

Moreover, we have our eyes on listed goondas and KAAPA accused outside our jurisdiction. However, we can only track them within our limits. How can we possibly monitor someone committing a crime in Kasaragod or Kannur?”

He pointed out that drug abuse and narcotics trafficking are some key factors fuelling organised crime. “All such activities are being closely monitored,” he added.

According to S Syamsundar, south zone IG, “Organised and quotation-based attacks by criminal gangs are usually reported in urban pockets like Kochi, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. However, these activities are largely under control due to initiatives such as geo-tagging, the invocation of KAAPA, and preventive measures like bind-over orders.”

If a district has around 800 active goons, criminal gangs typically operate in small groups of around four or five members. Through strict police action, three to four members of each gang are neutralised, either through arrests or legal curbs.

As a result, the remaining members are forced to withdraw from illegal activities due to a weakened gang structure, he pointed out. “These measures do not yield instant results but require time to take full effect,” Syamsundar added.