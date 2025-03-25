Goa woman injured after speeding car hits her at Kadavanthra

KOCHI: A woman from Goa suffered injuries after a car lost control and hit her in an incident of reckless driving at Kadavanthra on Sunday evening. The CCTV footage of the accident was out on Monday.

Old Goa residents Estevam Ferro and his wife, Jaisel Gomes, had recently arrived in Kochi. On Sunday evening, while walking back to their hotel after visiting a church, a car hit Jaisel near Kadavanthra Metro Station. In the impact, she fell on the other side of the road. She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

According to police reports, the car was driven by Yasir, a native of Chalakkudy, with three passengers, including a woman. “They were travelling from MG Road toward Vyttila when Yasir became agitated after his attempt to overtake a motorcycle failed. In an attempt to overtake the motorcycle, he veered to the left side of the road, lost control, and crashed onto a wall after crossing the pedestrian area. Before the collision, the car hit Jaisel,” a police officer stated.

Despite attempts to flee from the scene, Yasir and the passengers were apprehended and taken to the Kadavanthra police station.

Though police could not record the statement of Jaisel, a case was registered against Yasir based on the complaint of a Palluruthy resident on whose scooter the car first hit before hitting Jaisel.

Yasir was taken into custody under Section 110 of BNS (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Police are awaiting the medical examination report to ascertain whether the accused was engaged in drunk driving.