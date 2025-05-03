Police begin probe into abduction and assault of two youngsters in Kalamassery

KOCHI: Kalamassery police have registered a case and launched investigation after two youngsters were allegedly abducted and assaulted by five persons in Kalamassery on Wednesday night. The victims, hailing from Kunnuma near Thakazhi in Alappuzha and Kozhikode, were reportedly attacked over a financial dispute.

According to police, the accused barged into the victims’ apartment near Cusat, threatened them, and took them to an unknown location where they were physically assaulted. One of the victims’ mobile phones was also snatched during the incident.

Preliminary probe suggests that the assault took place as one of the victims allegedly failed to repay a loan taken from one of the accused. All five suspects, all natives of Kozhikode, are currently absconding.