Three arrested for abducting, robbing youngster in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The police have arrested three youths for abducting, harassing and snatching the mobile phone and gold chains of a youngster in Elamakkara last week.

Irfan Imthiyas, 19, Irfad Iqbal, 20, and Adith Rajesh, 19, all Kochi residents, were arrested by the Elamakkara police for assaulting Abhijith, 20, a resident of Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram over a monetary dispute.

Elamakkara SI Manoj said the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Saturday, while Abhijith and a friend went out to have food and were chatting outside a shop near Deshabhimani Road in Kaloor.

“Two of the accused arrived on a bike and questioned the duo over their presence at the spot. They then abused them verbally. When the duo tried to leave, the accused persons blocked their scooter, took the keys, and snatched their mobile phones while demanding money. When the victims couldn’t pay, the two made one of the victims (Abhijith) get on their bike and took him near Kaloor stadium,” said Manoj.

There, the third accused joined the two and snatched the victim’s iPhone along with two gold chains, each weighing about one sovereign, the SI said “They also forcibly transferred Rs 6,400 from the victim’s account to the third accused’s account in two transactions via Gpay,” he said. The trio was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.