Stray dog menace surges in Ernakulam as animal birth control centres crippled by dogcatcher shortage

KOCHI: Despite the growing stray-dog menace in the state, only one of the four anti-rabies centres in Ernakulam district is currently fully operational, posing a threat to people’s lives and impacting the vaccination of stray dogs in the district.

According to Manoj Muthedan, president of Ernakulam district panchayat, the shortage of dogcatchers has worsened the situation.

Ernakulam has animal birth control (ABC) centres in Mulanthuruthy, Vadavucode, Tripunithura and Brahmapuram. Of these, the Tripunithura and Brahmapuram centres are managed by Tripunithura municipality and Kochi corporation, respectively. Of the four centres, only the Brahmapuram facility is fully operational.

Poor pay discourages dogcatchers from taking up the job, said Manoj. “A dogcatcher receives Rs 200 a day, which is not enough. Most of the time, they have to travel across the district to catch dogs and transport them to the centres. They have a dangerous job. We need to increase their wages. We wrote to the department of animal husbandry and the directorate of local self-governments to revise the wages. However, there has been no response,” he said, adding that the shortage of dogcatchers has affected the operations of these centres.

Meanwhile, Kochi corporation is set to collaborate with a Goa-based NGO, Mission Rabies, to intensify its stray dog vaccination programme. “We are seeking to expand operations. We currently have only four dogcatchers and a single vehicle, which is not sufficient. We will increase the number to 12 catchers,” said T K Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee of the corporation, adding that the civic body is also planning to hire more doctors.

The Tripunithura ABC centre, which was inaugurated recently, is also not operational, with the facility yet to receive the Central Animal Welfare Board’s clearance. “Construction has been completed. We have appointed a doctor and staff as well. However, the Central Animal Welfare Board has directed us to renovate the waste treatment plant. Once that work is completed, we can operate the facility,” said C A Benny, chairman of the health standing committee of Tripunithura municipality. The municipality has allocated `55 lakh to address stray dog menace.

“When people’s lives are in danger, we cannot take risks,” Manoj said. “The corporation is setting up shelter homes for stray dogs in Brahmapuram,” added Ashraf.

The district panchayat is planning to set up an ABC centre in Aluva. With the establishment of the new facility, as many as 30 dogs can be vaccinated every day.