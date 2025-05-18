Hope-on Ambulance to serve isolated islands of Kadamakkudy panchayat

KOCHI: The travel difficulties that Kadamakkudy residents face, and the lack of access to healthcare are what spurred the authorities to look for a project that would guarantee the public’s well-being.

The end product is a green boat ambulance, perhaps the first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

With little or no road transportation facilities, the residents of Kadamakkudy panchayat often find it difficult to access healthcare facilities. “The only facility they had was a private vessel which was hired to operate as an ambulance. However, it was decommissioned on March 31, as it was no longer in a condition to operate. The Hope-on Ambulance thus aims to serve the local people,” said K N Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA.

The boat will be operating in Moolampilly, Valya Kadamakkudy, Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Murickal, Palium Thuruth, Chennur, Kothaad, Koraampadu, Karikkaam Thuruth and Kandanadu islands.

The project was launched with the cooperation of Unifeeder, an international logistics company, and Planetearth, a Kochi-based NGO.

“There are around 2,400 people in the panchayat who need treatment for various conditions, according to unofficial data. The project will benefit pokkali farmers, MGNREG employees, fishermen and others in the area,” he added.

The ambulance dispensary is equipped with the necessary medical equipment for OP consultation and primary ICU care. The timing of the ambulance is from 9 am to 4 pm, at fixed schedules. Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeeve will launch the project on May 18.

“The medical staff will visit the islands once a week to examine patients and provide medication and other treatment. There will be a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and attendants. The panchayat will bear the fuel charges and boat maintenance expenses, while the salaries of the doctor and other medical staff members will be borne by the NHM,” said Krishnakumar, Unifeeder assistant general manager.