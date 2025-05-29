Kochi Corporation disaster-response squad to tackle emergencies

KOCHI: After a week of continuous rain causing widespread damage, Kochi corporation has constituted a 160-member disaster-response squad to deal with monsoon-related emergencies in the city.

The initiative by the health wing of the corporation will deal with situations such as waterlogging, trees getting uprooted, and other emergencies. According to T K Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee, the service of four teams will be available round the clock from Thursday.

“The corporation’s sanitation workers and experts have been trained as part of the initiative. These 160 members will be divided into four squads to monitor and work from four zones: Fort Kochi, Palluruthy, Vyttila and Kochi central. We formed the teams to ensure that the public does not face any issues related to the monsoon. The service of the squads will be available 24x7,” he said.

“The squads are equipped with necessary tools, including pump sets, ladders and generators. They will works in eight-hour shifts. The public can contact them in case of emergencies. We have expert snake catchers too in the squad,” said R S Gopakumar, health officer of the corporation, adding that members have been provided safety equipment. The squad will primarily focus on preventing and clearing waterlogging, which is a perennial issue faced by the city during monsoon.

“The health-flood squad will focus on preventing flooding in the city. Chances of waterlogging are high this season. We have arranged adequate machinery to prevent such situations,” Ashraf added.

Gopakumar said the daily lives of residents and people who arrive in the city should not be affected by continuous rain and following developments.

“Constituting a response team, available for the public anytime, can help in such situations,” he added.