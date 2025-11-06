Infant found dead with throat slit in Angamaly

KOCHI: A six-month-old was found dead with her throat slit at Karippala in Karukutty, near Angamaly, on Wednesday morning.

The family was preparing to celebrate her elder brother’s birthday. The deceased, Delna Maria Sarah, is the daughter of Antony and Ruth. At the time of the incident, the infant was reportedly lying beside her maternal grandmother Rosily, while her mother was in the kitchen, said a local resident, Mary Antony.

The incident occurred around 10 am, after the baby had been bathed and laid beside her grandmother in the bedroom. When her mother Ruth returned after a few minutes in the kitchen, she found the baby lying unconscious and covered in blood. “Hearing her screams, Antony and neighbours rushed to the spot and took the infant to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The baby’s grandmother has reportedly been under treatment for certain mental health issues, and what exactly happened inside the room remains unclear,” Mary said.

Following the incident, Rosily, however, became uncontrollable and was shifted to a hospital nearby for medical care, she added.

“Though there were no family disputes, the grandmother is suspected to have committed the crime. Bloodstains were found on her clothes, and the police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime from the premises,” said Tony Parappilly, ward member of Edakkunnu.