Seat-sharing discussion in final stage, LDF confident of retaining power in Kochi corporation

KOCHI: With the addition of two new divisions in Kochi corporation following delimitation, the CPM is planning to contest in two additional seats, taking its total to 58 divisions, in the upcoming local body elections. Seat-sharing discussions within the LDF are in the final stages, with the front confident of retaining power in the corporation.

“We have discussed with various factions and are in the final stage of finalising the candidates’ list. Our leaders are also holding talks with the CPI(ML) and the Indian National League (INL) to decide on their seats,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE.

In 2020, out of the 74 divisions in Kochi corporation, the CPM contested 56 while the CPI fielded candidates in eight. The Kerala Congress (M) was allotted three, while the JD(S) and the NCP got two each and the INL, Congress (S) and the CPI(ML) Red Flag got one each.

According to A Satheesh, CPM Ernakulam district secretary, preparations are almost complete.

“Seat-sharing talks with our allies are in the final stage. Candidates for all 76 divisions will be announced soon after the election notification,” he said.