Water tank collapses at Thammanam in Kochi; no casualties reported

KOCHI: A 40-year-old water tank at the Kerala Water Authority’s Thammanam pump house collapsed early Monday, releasing 1.3 crore litres of water that flooded nearby houses and damaged vehicles and property, though no casualties were reported.

The disaster affected at least 20 houses nearby, destroying compound walls and vehicles parked in front of the houses. The pump house acts as the major storage sector of KWA to provide drinking water to all the main parts of Ernakulam city and nearby municipalities. This means that the city, areas of Thrippunithura, Petta, and other regions that already faces occasional water scarcity might face water shortage for the coming days.

The residents nearby say that there were several leaks in the water tank, that the authorities refused to address despite being notified several times. “A huge tragedy has been avoided as we all were asleep at home, there would have been people on road including children if it were during a daytime," say residents.

It took more than 2 hours for the water to recede in the region. Furnitures, electronic gadgets, and other household properties in the houses have been destroyed.