Cusat amphitheatre’s Rs 47-lakh refurb set for completion in November

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology has kicked off renovation of its amphitheatre, where a tragic stampede in November 2023 during a musical concert led to the deaths of four people. Speaking to TNIE, Cusat registrar Arun A U said the work is expected to be completed next month.

“The project will cost around Rs 47 lakh. Several changes are being carried out on the recommendation of a four-member technical panel comprising civil engineers and an architect,” he said.

According to Arun, one of the key changes will be the addition of more exits to ensure proper crowd control. “The steps in the centre aisle will now be 15 cm in height and 40 cm in width. The increase in width and lowering of height will ensure that the steps don’t end abruptly and the drop isn’t very steep,” he said. The work was started after Kochi City police gave the all-clear.