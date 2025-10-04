Cusat amphitheatre’s Rs 47-lakh refurb set for completion in November

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology has kicked off renovation of its amphitheatre, where a tragic stampede in November 2023 during a musical concert led to the deaths of four people. Speaking to TNIE, Cusat registrar Arun A U said the work is expected to be completed next month.
“The project will cost around Rs 47 lakh. Several changes are being carried out on the recommendation of a four-member technical panel comprising civil engineers and an architect,” he said.
According to Arun, one of the key changes will be the addition of more exits to ensure proper crowd control. “The steps in the centre aisle will now be 15 cm in height and 40 cm in width. The increase in width and lowering of height will ensure that the steps don’t end abruptly and the drop isn’t very steep,” he said. The work was started after Kochi City police gave the all-clear.
Another change is the installation of handrails on both ends and in the middle. “A landing no less than 1.2 m in width will be constructed in the middle of the flight of stairs and a flat portion no less than 2 m wide is being provided between the steps and the gate,” the registrar said. Also, the steps on the side entrances are being replaced with ramps of the same width and standard slope. The amphitheatre is also being made disabled-friendly with ramps being extended up to the stage.
“Currently, the road in front of the amphitheatre is out of bounds for vehicular traffic. This will remain in place as the landing of the amphitheatre will be connected to this road, making it part of the auditorium. The congestion at the junction would be resolved by reducing the extent of the triangular park to ensure better access,” Arun said.
Besides these structural changes, the electrical system of the amphitheatre is being overhauled. “There are no official plans for commissioning the revamped amphitheatre. It might be a very low-key affair held as part of a university function,” he added.