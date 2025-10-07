Mubeena P A rebuilds life after surgeries to claim South Asia bodybuilding gold

KOCHI: In June, when Mubeena P A’s name was announced as the South Asia Gold Medallist in bodybuilding at a grand event held in Mumbai, the 35-year-old mother of three could not believe her ears. “I never thought I’d reach this far,” she tells TNIE. “I only wanted to see how strong I could get.”

Indeed, her journey began far from the world of witness. Originally from Kochi, Mubeena was working in a salon in Dubai when she fell seriously ill. “I had a terrible stomach pain,” she recalls. “And when I consulted doctors, they told me I needed immediate surgery.”

So, Mubeena returned home and was admitted to a local private hospital. But the operation that ensued only complicated matters. “I had to immediately get yet another surgery at a different hospital to undo the damage. But even then, it was the post-recovery part that was the most painful,” she says.

For seven months, Mubeena was confined to her bed and with a colostomy bag. “Those were hard days,” she recalls. To pass the time, she began watching reels online, and quickly enough, went down a rabbit hole of fitness videos.

“I saw reels of women lifting, training, and transforming themselves,” says Mubeena, who was an enthusiastic athlete during her school and college years, having taken part in many relays and sprints. “Something about those women gave me energy. I wanted to feel my old strength again,” Mubeena continues.

So, when her stitches healed, she asked her doctor if she could start exercising. He agreed. “I was scared at first,” Mubeena admits. “I kept thinking, ‘What if something breaks inside?’”