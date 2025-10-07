Mubeena P A rebuilds life after surgeries to claim South Asia bodybuilding gold

KOCHI: In June, when Mubeena P A’s name was announced as the South Asia Gold Medallist in bodybuilding at a grand event held in Mumbai, the 35-year-old mother of three could not believe her ears. “I never thought I’d reach this far,” she tells TNIE. “I only wanted to see how strong I could get.”
Indeed, her journey began far from the world of witness. Originally from Kochi, Mubeena was working in a salon in Dubai when she fell seriously ill. “I had a terrible stomach pain,” she recalls. “And when I consulted doctors, they told me I needed immediate surgery.”
So, Mubeena returned home and was admitted to a local private hospital. But the operation that ensued only complicated matters. “I had to immediately get yet another surgery at a different hospital to undo the damage. But even then, it was the post-recovery part that was the most painful,” she says.
For seven months, Mubeena was confined to her bed and with a colostomy bag. “Those were hard days,” she recalls. To pass the time, she began watching reels online, and quickly enough, went down a rabbit hole of fitness videos.
“I saw reels of women lifting, training, and transforming themselves,” says Mubeena, who was an enthusiastic athlete during her school and college years, having taken part in many relays and sprints. “Something about those women gave me energy. I wanted to feel my old strength again,” Mubeena continues.
So, when her stitches healed, she asked her doctor if she could start exercising. He agreed. “I was scared at first,” Mubeena admits. “I kept thinking, ‘What if something breaks inside?’”
Well, it didn’t. And what began as slow walks soon turned into light training and eventually gym visits. Then came the routine that would shape her days: waking at 4.30am, running long stretches, cardio in the morning, weight training in the evening, all the while working at a city salon in between. “Discipline became everything,” Mubeena says. “No steroids, no shortcuts. Just hard work and diet.”
In November 2024, Mubeena stepped onto her first stage for the Miss India bodybuilding event in Chennai and finished second runner-up. The results only pushed her further. In less than a year since beginning her training, she won titles at Miss Ernakulam, Miss Kerala, Open Kerala Silver, and the South India Championship, before clinching the South Asia Gold in Mumbai.
Each medal came with its own price. “I don’t have sponsors,” she says. “I often take loans to be able to compete. But it’s worth it when I’m on stage.”
The hardest part, however, wasn’t financial, but social. “Some people can’t accept women in bodybuilding, especially when we’re on stage in bikinis,” says Mubeena, who hails from a conservative Muslim background. “They think it’s wrong. But I don’t do it to impress anyone. This is my passion. I know myself. That’s enough.”
Even injuries haven’t slowed her. “After I broke my left hand, I had steel plates inserted for a while. Even after they were removed, people warned me about returning to the gym. They said my hands would be weak and prone to injuries. But I believed I could heal stronger,” Mubeena says.
Next, she’s gearing up for the Miss Universe Championship in Haryana next year, where she hopes to earn a Pro Card, officially making her a professional athlete.
“That’s my dream,” she says. “I’ve been selected already, but I have not lined up sponsors yet. Besides, I think I should reset my body,” Mubeena says.
But she does not plan to stay idle. The routine will continue, of course, and now, given that her name rings loud in bodybuilding circles, several young women have also started to approach her seeking a mentor and others, inspiration.
“I always tell them, I’m just a normal woman. If I can, you can too. Once you push through that first wall, be it family, fear, whatever it is, the support starts coming,” she says. “In my case, the win is not important. I’ve achieved the courage to start again, to rebuild my life. That’s what matters,” she adds.
Indeed, for Mubeena, bodybuilding isn’t about vanity or validation. It’s about endurance. The quiet, persistent kind that begins when no one’s watching. “When I look back,” she says, “I don’t see muscles or medals. I see a woman who didn’t give up.”
Mubeena’s advice
Forget the first few days or weeks. Keep training, regardless of how you feel. Soon, it won’t tire you. Instead, it will give you an abundance of energy and mental clarity. I used to have breathing issues when I was young. Consistent training has improved my breathing. Now, I don’t even need an inhaler. My body feels strong and my head is calm, despite the storms around me.