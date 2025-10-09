Kochi Water Metro to take Kadamakkudy detour

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is aiming to launch the much-awaited services to the popular tourist destination Kadamakkudy, a cluster of 14 tranquil islands, by the end of December. The timeline is intended to coincide with the planned visit of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who recently spotlighted the serene beauty of the islands on social media, adding the destination to his personal travel itinerary for December.
However, instead of sailing through the direct route via Pizhala, the metro vessels operating in the upcoming line would take a detour to reach Kadamakkudy. The decision is being made to preserve a large number of traditional Chinese fishing nets (Cheena Vala) located in the Pizhala-Kadamakkudy water route stretch.
“The work of Kadamakkudy terminal has entered the final stage, with only pontoon installation remaining. We’re planning to launch the services by the end of this year. Services are being planned in the High Court-Kadamakkudy and Elamkunnapuzha-Kadamakkudy sections, besides those upto Pizhala,” a senior KMRL official said.
“There are 40 Chinese fishing nets, a huge draw for tourists, in the Pizhala-Kadamakkudy stretch. So we’re planning to take a detour either from Vypeen or from Vallarpadam to bypass the section having the traditional fishing nets. We’re yet to finalise the route from these two options,” the official added.
Boosting connectivity and tourism
Kadamakkudy is renowned for its tranquil backwaters, lush greenery, and authentic village life. While the area has seen a surge in visitors due to its natural charm, connectivity has historically been a challenge. The introduction of the modern, battery-powered Water Metro services is expected to significantly boost tourism by offering a comfortable and efficient mode of transport to the islands. “We will be mainly catering to tourists, and hence there won’t be regular, frequent services like in other existing routes. The services will be as per demand,” the official pointed out.
The Water Metro is also readying to launch services in the High Court-Mattancherry section on October 11. “We expect more tourists to travel in this sector as well. We’ve plans to set up facilities like shops selling antiques and all, however, the same are yet to be finalised,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kadamakkudy grama panchayat is implementing a `8-crore project to set up an Adventure Water Sport in Valiya Kadamakkudy, where the panchayat owns 30 acres of wet lands. This is besides the initiative of Kerala Tourism, which is setting up essential infrastructural facilities in Kadamakkudy. “We expect a big inflow of tourists with the launch of the Kochi Water Metro services. Anand Mahindra’s visit too will be a catapult in the tourism scope of the region. Projects are on to develop the basic infrastructure facilities and also entertainment activities here,” said Mary Vincent N G, Kadamakkudy grama panchayat president.
Anand Mahindra’s tweet praising Kadamakkudy has catapulted the serene archipelago into the national tourism limelight. He openly declared it a must-visit destination. “Kadamakkudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I’m scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away,” he had tweeted.