Kochi Water Metro to take Kadamakkudy detour

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is aiming to launch the much-awaited services to the popular tourist destination Kadamakkudy, a cluster of 14 tranquil islands, by the end of December. The timeline is intended to coincide with the planned visit of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who recently spotlighted the serene beauty of the islands on social media, adding the destination to his personal travel itinerary for December.

However, instead of sailing through the direct route via Pizhala, the metro vessels operating in the upcoming line would take a detour to reach Kadamakkudy. The decision is being made to preserve a large number of traditional Chinese fishing nets (Cheena Vala) located in the Pizhala-Kadamakkudy water route stretch.

“The work of Kadamakkudy terminal has entered the final stage, with only pontoon installation remaining. We’re planning to launch the services by the end of this year. Services are being planned in the High Court-Kadamakkudy and Elamkunnapuzha-Kadamakkudy sections, besides those upto Pizhala,” a senior KMRL official said.

“There are 40 Chinese fishing nets, a huge draw for tourists, in the Pizhala-Kadamakkudy stretch. So we’re planning to take a detour either from Vypeen or from Vallarpadam to bypass the section having the traditional fishing nets. We’re yet to finalise the route from these two options,” the official added.