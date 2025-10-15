Two youths held for rape of 25-yr-old

KOCHI: The city police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman on multiple occasions after making her consume alcohol and drugs. Martin Antony, 27, of Ponkunnam in Kottayam and Firos V D, 28, of Mancherry in Malappuram were arrested based on separate complaints by the 25-year-old victim.

The alleged incidents occurred when she was working in the firm of the accused, said a source with Kochi city police. She said the accused sexually harassed her after allegedly forcing her to consume drugs and alcohol. “We have registered separate cases for rape, wrongful restraint, causing hurt by means of poison and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said Dileesh, the SHO of Kalamassery police station.