Art as therapy to connect beyond words

KOCHI: Sometimes when words are not enough, art finds a way to speak for us. For Aswathy Krishnakumar, a counselling psychologist and art psychotherapist based in Thiruvananthapuram, this belief forms the heart of her practice.

Aswathy will be conducting a free art psychotherapy session — ‘a taster session’ as she calls it — in Kochi at Thudippu Dance Foundation, Vennala, on October 19. She aims to give people a glimpse into how art can be used as a tool for healing and emotional expression.

The session will mark the first in a series of such workshops across Kerala.

“Art psychotherapy doesn’t test your artistic abilities,” Aswathy clarifies. “If you feel like scribbling or even tearing a piece of paper, that is fine too. What matters is that you are emoting through art.”

The essence of art psychotherapy is not in creating something beautiful but in the process itself. The therapist observes the process, without interpreting or judging, and gently guides the client towards understanding their emotions.

“My role is not to judge, but to help you understand why you drew it,” she says. “It’s all about the process.”