Vigilance squad arrests two Kochi corporation officers accepting bribe

KOCHI: A Vigilance special squad on Thursday arrested two officers of the Kochi corporation while they were accepting a bribe of H7,000 in connection with a building ownership transfer. The accused have been identified as Lalachan, a native of Thumpoly in Alappuzha, serving as superintendent, and Manikandan, a native of Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram, serving as revenue inspector.

The complainant, a lawyer from Ernakulam representing a client who owns a building under the corporation, had submitted an online application in May 2025 to transfer ownership of the building.

Despite repeated visits to the office, no action was taken. On Monday, the complainant met the superintendent and revenue inspector in person, and they allegedly demanded a bribe of C5,000 and C2,000 respectively, instructing that the amount be handed over directly at the office. Here, the complainant, who was unwilling to pay the bribe, informed the DySP with VACB.