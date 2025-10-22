Man seeks Kerala HC directive to locate missing father in Kochi

KOCHI: Santon Lama, son of Suraj Lama who went missing in Kochi following his deportation from Kuwait on October 5, filed a petition at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking to locate his father.

Suraj, who had been working in Kuwait for several years, was hospitalised there with acute toxic leukoencephalopathy caused by alcohol poisoning and was reportedly suffering from memory loss and disorientation.

Despite his critical condition, the Kuwait authorities deported Lama to India. However, instead of sending him to his hometown in Bengaluru, Lama was deported to Kochi.

After this, he was seen in various places around Kochi was taken into custody by the Thrikkakara police on October 10.