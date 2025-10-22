Two Thrissur residents injured in 3-vehicle collision in North Paravoor

KOCHI: Two persons were injured after their bike collided with a car and went under a bus in North Paravoor on Tuesday. Thrissur residents Sudheep and Devika were injured in the accident that took place between Paravoor KMK Junction and Thekkenaluvazhi.

Though the car turned turtle and the bus was damaged, those inside the vehicles escaped without major injuries, said a source with Ernakulam Rural police.

The duo was admitted to a private hospital in the city. “The woman fractured her leg, while the man suffered head injuries. However, their condition is stable,” said the official.

The accident took place in the morning, while the bike and bus were heading in the Thrissur-Ernakulam direction and the car was coming from the opposite direction. When the bus started moving after picking up passengers from a stop, the rider tried overtaking it. However, it collided with the car and the bike ended up sliding under the bus.