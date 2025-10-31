Five years on, Metropolitan Transport Authority still remains on paper

KOCHI: Five years into its existence, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) — an umbrella body tasked with the development, operation, maintenance, monitoring and supervision of sustainable urban transport in the city — remains a non-starter.
On Wednesday, officials scrambled to hold a meeting aimed at reviving the authority, just days before the Kerala High Court deadline of November 1. The move only served to underscore severe lapses on the part of the state government in functionalising the vital body.
The KMTA, intended to be a body corporate with “perpetual succession” and powers to acquire property and enter into contracts, has for years existed as little more than a gazetted notification. Its failure to get off the ground has nullified the very objective of providing a sustainable and planned urban transport system for Kochi’s residents, prompting a public interest litigation and a stern directive from the HC to revive the authority.
“Considering that the authority has remained on paper for the past five years despite its creation, we are not inclined to grant longer time. The state has to give it priority in view of its lapses so far. Thus, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority should be made functional by November 1, 2025, at least with adequate temporary measures for operationalisation of the authority,” the HC said in its interim order on August 12, 2025.
However, sources said no measures have been taken, even to address the core constraints crippling the KMTA — lack of staff and lack of office. Earlier there was an office with two temporary urban planners, drawn from the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).
However, the staff left due to non-payment of salary, and, the office was subsequently closed. “Though the government initially released Rs 17.4 lakh and Rs 3 crore later, the same could not be utilised for various reasons,” they said.
KMTA to be revived; smart parking solution from Nov 4
A decision was taken at Wednesday’s meeting to make the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority functional and initiate its activities on a war-footing, a member of the KMTA committee said.
The key meeting was chaired by the transport minister and attended by officials including chief executive officer of CSML, who currently holds additional charge of CEO, KMTA, the member told TNIE.
“It was decided to source the minimum required staff from other departments, including the regional transport office. The body will function out of the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) office for now. A proposal in this regard will be prepared and sent to the finance department,” the senior official said.
The meeting also decided to launch the smart parking management solution, to address parking challenges in the city, as a pilot on November 4.
KMTA will be in charge of the solution, being developed by the CSML at nearly 30 locations. CSML is also working on a mobile application that would help pre-book parking slots. The public can log in, find vacant slots, and book parking once the app goes live. Smart parking will help save time and manage space in the city.
“KMTA can collect and use a portion of the parking fee revenue for its operation,” the official said. Also, the stretch between Mangalavanam and Durbar Hall in Kochi will be declared a honking-free silent zone from November 4.
Functions of KMTA
Preparing a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the urban area
Implementing technology-based solutions for traffic management and transport planning
Setting up an operation control centre, a web-based user information system, and helpline for integrated passenger information
Establishing a smart-card based ticketing system to integrate payment across various urban transport and ancillary services
Detecting and reporting traffic offences using intelligent transport systems