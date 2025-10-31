Five years on, Metropolitan Transport Authority still remains on paper

KOCHI: Five years into its existence, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) — an umbrella body tasked with the development, operation, maintenance, monitoring and supervision of sustainable urban transport in the city — remains a non-starter.

On Wednesday, officials scrambled to hold a meeting aimed at reviving the authority, just days before the Kerala High Court deadline of November 1. The move only served to underscore severe lapses on the part of the state government in functionalising the vital body.

The KMTA, intended to be a body corporate with “perpetual succession” and powers to acquire property and enter into contracts, has for years existed as little more than a gazetted notification. Its failure to get off the ground has nullified the very objective of providing a sustainable and planned urban transport system for Kochi’s residents, prompting a public interest litigation and a stern directive from the HC to revive the authority.

“Considering that the authority has remained on paper for the past five years despite its creation, we are not inclined to grant longer time. The state has to give it priority in view of its lapses so far. Thus, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority should be made functional by November 1, 2025, at least with adequate temporary measures for operationalisation of the authority,” the HC said in its interim order on August 12, 2025.

However, sources said no measures have been taken, even to address the core constraints crippling the KMTA — lack of staff and lack of office. Earlier there was an office with two temporary urban planners, drawn from the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).