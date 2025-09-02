Homes for poor to come up on excess land at Atlantis ROB project site

KOCHI: Though the railway overbridge (ROB) project in Atlantis has been delayed, Kochi corporation is set to ensure the utilisation of excess land available at the site.

Of the 101.33 ares (2.5 acres) of land acquired by the civic body for the project, excess land will be utilised to provide housing to families identified as extremely poor. Steps have been taken by the local body to build twin houses in the area for families who fall under the category.

“We have acquired just over 101 ares for the ROB. The land left after the allocation for the ROB project will be utilised for the housing project. We are working on completing the procedures,” Mayor M Anilkumar said, adding that the aim is to eradicate extreme poverty and ensure that every family in the city has a safe home.

“We have identified 35 extremely poor families,” an official with the corporation said.

“We are also accepting applications. Also, those who wish to continue to rent a home or seek a property elsewhere can choose to do so. The estimate and plan for the project will be prepared once the revenue department completes its proceedings,” the official added.

The project will come under the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project of the state government.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said the excess land can also be utilised for other projects.