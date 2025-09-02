Homes for poor to come up on excess land at Atlantis ROB project site

KOCHI: Though the railway overbridge (ROB) project in Atlantis has been delayed, Kochi corporation is set to ensure the utilisation of excess land available at the site.
Of the 101.33 ares (2.5 acres) of land acquired by the civic body for the project, excess land will be utilised to provide housing to families identified as extremely poor. Steps have been taken by the local body to build twin houses in the area for families who fall under the category.
“We have acquired just over 101 ares for the ROB. The land left after the allocation for the ROB project will be utilised for the housing project. We are working on completing the procedures,” Mayor M Anilkumar said, adding that the aim is to eradicate extreme poverty and ensure that every family in the city has a safe home.
“We have identified 35 extremely poor families,” an official with the corporation said.
“We are also accepting applications. Also, those who wish to continue to rent a home or seek a property elsewhere can choose to do so. The estimate and plan for the project will be prepared once the revenue department completes its proceedings,” the official added.
The project will come under the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project of the state government.
Meanwhile, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said the excess land can also be utilised for other projects.
“The land in Atlantis has high commercial value. It can be utilised for other major projects, too. Identifying others locations in the city will also help in providing houses to the poor with better facilities and more space,” he said.
The land at Atlantis was acquired and handed over to the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the project. “In the meeting chaired by the district collector, the corporation and revenue department decided to complete their procedures at the earliest. With the state having set the aim of being declared free of extreme poverty, local bodies have been instructed to hasten proceedings,” the official added.
The ROB project was sanctioned in 2016. However, it was delayed over land
acquisition. Vinod said officials are working on completing all the procedures, after which a revised estimate will be prepared. The mayor added that issues surrounding the ROB will not affect the housing project. “Construction of the ROB will be handled by the department. Work on the housing project will proceed concurrently,” he said.