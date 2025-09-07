Woman loses Rs 2.88 crore to virtual arrest fraud in Kochi

KOCHI: A 59-year-old woman lost Rs 2.88 crore over the past two months after fraudsters convinced her that she was under virtual arrest. The scam came to light as the woman, a retired government employee, approached the Mattancherry police station on Saturday seeking a police clearance certificate.

“She was scammed through a virtual arrest fraud and was unaware of the development. She received a video call from someone who pretended to be officers from the Tilak Nagar police station in Mumbai. They made her believe that she was under virtual arrest for being involved in a money-laundering case involving an airline company and crypto currency transactions.

The accused, Santhosh Rao, also claimed that Rs 2 crore has been found in a suspicious account. She was also subjected to virtual court proceedings with fake witnesses and a judge,” said an official with Mattancherry police station. When we inquired, she explained the purpose of the clearance certificate to us, and later filed a complaint here,” said a police official.

The huge amount was paid after pledging gold and other valuables. It was the accused who directed her to present a police clearance certificate from the nearby police station to confirm that the case registered against her had been dropped. She was told not to discuss the issue with the police officials and not to disclose the transactions of huge amounts to the bank staff.

“The case will probably be handed over to the crime branch. We verified the details she gave and confirmed that it is a scam. But the woman was not willing to accept it,” the official said.