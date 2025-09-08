Horse dies after being hit by car; case registered against handler

KOCHI: A horse died after being hit by a car on Container Road in Kalamassery on Saturday night. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm near Manjummal Bridge, when Fathahudheen, a resident of Cheranalloor, was trying to cross the road with the horse after passing the median.

Joseph George of Pothanikkad, who was driving the car, was on his way back home after dropping his daughter off at the Kalamassery Junction. The absence of streetlights in the area prevented both the driver and the horse handler from spotting each other in time, leading to the collision, said a source with the Kochi City police.

The horse was owned by Nadheer, a Cheranalloor native and the cousin of the rider, he said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred when the horse suddenly leapt across the five-foot-wide median onto the road, without noticing the approaching vehicle. Fortunately, both the rider and the car driver escaped without major injuries,” said Sunil G, sub-inspector at Cheranalloor police station.

The horse, however, sustained severe injuries and was being rushed to the University Veterinary Hospital in Mannuthy, but it died en route near Angamaly, he said.

Meanwhile, based on Joseph’s complaint, the police have registered a case against Fathahudheen under negligent conduct with animals of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, the carcass of the horse was handed over to the owner after postmortem procedures.