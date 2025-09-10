Traffic congestion at Paliyekkara plaza: HC asks collector to present details today

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Thrissur District Collector to appear online on Wednesday and apprise the court of the present traffic situation and the steps taken by the authorities to address the issue on the Edappally–Mannuthy National Highway stretch near the Paliyekkara toll plaza.

During the hearing of the petitions against the collection of toll, counsel for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) sought permission to collect toll and informed the court that, although there are traffic issues, it is neither at a standstill nor severely congested. The court said that it will consider the matter on Wednesday.

Senior government pleader K V Manoj Kumar informed the court that the Interim Traffic Management Committee has conducted a comprehensive examination of the stretches where traffic congestion has been reported. The committee’s status report stated that substantial progress has been made by NHAI in restoring service roads and improving traffic arrangements at several construction points.

The report of RTO and police have pointed out certain areas where further attention is required, including transition lengths, culvert slabs, drainage and entry points at a few locations.

The status report stated that, with required rectifications in those aspects, traffic flow can be further streamlined. Regular maintenance of service roads, including timely tarring will help sustain the benefits of the restoration work already carried out. The committee also pointed out that expediting the ongoing work on the main carriageway of underpasses will provide a permanent solution and reduce dependence on diversions.