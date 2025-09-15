Kerala police to host annual cyber security conference c0c0n in Kochi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual cyber conference ‘c0c0n’ organised by the state police and Information Security and Research Association (ISRA) will be held in Kochi on October 10 and 11. The 2025 edition will unveil new innovations in cyber security domain.

In the run-up to the conference, training programmes organised by cyber security experts will be held from October 7 to 9. At the conference, deliberations will be held on challenges arising out of proliferation of AI technology and organised cyber crimes.

Another key area of attention will be on countering child sexual abuse. A comprehensive action plan will be formulated with an objective of purging the menace. In connection with this, cyber investigators from all the states will be provided a 10-day training camp on victim identification exercise.

Domain experts from international organisations, including the Interpol, will lead the training at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur from September 29 to October 9.

A digital tool will be unveiled to counter circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) via the dark web and other encrypted platforms. A month-long hackathon involving developers from the country’s top technical institutions will be organised in connection with the conference.