Remand prisoner arrested in liquor case found dead at Kakkanad District Jail

Rajesh P R, 49, of Chottanikkara had been lodged in jail since September 3; taken to Ernakulam Medical College with abdominal pain, diagnosed with liver ailment
The deceased, identified as Rajesh P R, a resident of Kureekkad in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam, was arrested by the Ernakulam South police on September 3 for allegedly possessing 5.5 litres of liquor at Kadavanthra Junction. EPS | T P Sooraj
KOCHI: A 49-year-old remand prisoner was found dead at Kakkanad District Jail on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh P R, a resident of Kureekkad in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam, was arrested by the Ernakulam South police on September 3 for allegedly possessing 5.5 litres of liquor at Kadavanthra Junction.

According to the jail authorities, Rajesh complained of severe abdominal pain and was taken to the Ernakulam Medical College on September 4, where doctors diagnosed him with a liver ailment.

