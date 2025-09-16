Opposition blasts Kochi corporation over canal pollution

KOCHI: The Opposition on Monday accused the corporation officials of failing to stop the dumping of waste in the Thevara-Perandoor canal, even after the Kerala High Court issued an order to punish those who pollute water sources.

Antony Kureethara, leader of the opposition in the corporation, said as per the HC order, polluting water sources is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both. He alleged that the corporation’s failure in preventing the dumping of sewage in the canal was a failure of governance.

“The failure in detecting those dumping waste in the canal despite the installation of hundreds of cameras in the city should be investigated,” he said.

UDF parliamentary party secretary M G Aristottil, too, called for a probe into the failure in preventing dumping of sewage waste into the canal, even as the corporation and the irrigation department were pumping in crores of rupees into canal renovation works.