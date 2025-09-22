Man held for firing shots in Kochi cafe

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Town South police on Sunday arrested a person who fired multiple shots from a pistol at another person following an argument at a cafe in Kochi on Saturday.

Prasad, 48, of Girinagar in Kadavanthra, was arrested on the complaint of Harikrishnan of Mulavoor. The incident took place at Bestea Cafe in Kadavanthra around 11pm on Saturday.

The cafe, taken on lease from Prasad, is operated by Harikrishnan’s friend. Ernakulam Town South SI B Sreejith said the argument stemmed from pending rent. When Harikrishnan intervened, Prasad allegedly fired multiple shots at him from a pistol.

“The complainant managed to escape unharmed. A complaint was lodged, leading to Prasad’s arrest. He has been charged under BNS for criminal intimidation, attempt to culpable homicide and obscene act, as well as illegal use of arms and ammunition under the Arms Act, 1957,” said Sreejith.